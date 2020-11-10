Tuesday November 10, 2020
‘Fall in homelessness during pandemic could be short-lived’

Emergency measures brought in earlier this year must be extended, campaigners have warned

10th November, 2020
3
There were 8,656 people recorded as homeless by the end of September 2020, down 17 per cent from a peak of 10,148 at the beginning of the pandemic

The fall in the homelessness rate seen during the pandemic could be short-lived unless emergency measures introduced by the government are extended, Focus Ireland has said.

According to the latest data, homelessness has fallen to a three-year low and is now at a level not seen since October 2017.

There were 8,656 people recorded as homeless by the end of September 2020, down 17 per cent from a peak of 10,148 at the beginning of the...

