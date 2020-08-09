Experience of dealing with the Covid-19 crisis will speed up systemic reforms in healthcare, says HSE chief

When Paul Reid took over as chief executive of the HSE last summer, he knew he was facing a difficult task. Nothing, however, could have prepared him for this.
With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of 2020, he was at the forefront of the biggest health emergency and operational challenge ever faced by the Irish health system.
“Not having a background in health wasn’t the challenge for me,” Reid told the Business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team