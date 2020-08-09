Sunday August 9, 2020
Health

Experience of dealing with the Covid-19 crisis will speed up systemic reforms in healthcare, says HSE chief

Paul Reid explains how being thrown in at the deep end and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has altered his approach to managing the health service

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
9th August, 2020

When Paul Reid took over as chief executive of the HSE last summer, he knew he was facing a difficult task. Nothing, however, could have prepared him for this.

With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of 2020, he was at the forefront of the biggest health emergency and operational challenge ever faced by the Irish health system.

“Not having a background in health wasn’t the challenge for me,” Reid told the Business...

