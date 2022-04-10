€1.7bn children’s hospital bill to rise further over inflation
Construction costs expected to rise again due to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
The €1.7 billion cost of the National Children’s Hospital is set to escalate further due to the impact of soaring construction inflation.
The contract to build the hospital was a fixed price one, but it allowed BAM, the contractor, to claim back any construction inflation beyond 4 per cent.
Construction inflation increased to around 8 per cent last year and is expected to rise further this year due to the impact of the Russian...
