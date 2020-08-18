Tuesday August 18, 2020
Emergency departments not fit for suicidal patients, study finds

Patients say they were ‘made to feel like a nuisance’ and not taken seriously, as researchers fear negative experiences could prevent people from seeking help in the future

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
18th August, 2020
There were more than 12,500 cases of self-harm recorded in emergency departments in 2018, according to the study. Picture: Getty

Emergency departments are not properly equipped to deal with cases of self-harm and suicidal ideation, according to new research.

A study from Trinity College Dublin into patients presenting with suicidal behaviour, attempted suicide and self-harm at emergency departments found broadly negative experiences among those surveyed.

Half of the 50 subjects interviewed had serious issues with their care and follow-up treatment after presenting at various emergency departments around the country. Seven had positive experiences, while 18...

