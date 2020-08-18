Emergency departments not fit for suicidal patients, study finds

Emergency departments are not properly equipped to deal with cases of self-harm and suicidal ideation, according to new research.
A study from Trinity College Dublin into patients presenting with suicidal behaviour, attempted suicide and self-harm at emergency departments found broadly negative experiences among those surveyed.
Half of the 50 subjects interviewed had serious issues with their care and follow-up treatment after presenting at various emergency departments around the country. Seven had positive experiences, while 18...
