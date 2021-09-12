Subscribe Today
Elaine Byrne: Our conservative approach to medical cannabis is prolonging people’s suffering

The licensing of cannabis medication is overly bureaucratic, the products are expensive and reimbursement limited, so some individuals are risking prosecution by growing their own

Elaine Byrne
12th September, 2021
Elaine Byrne: Our conservative approach to medical cannabis is prolonging people’s suffering
Patients say that growing cannabis is safer than buying bad-quality products on the black market

This column has presented the argument for the legalisation of recreational cannabis. On foot of this, readers have sent correspondence regarding their use of cannabis for medical reasons.

It made for difficult reading. There are many Irish families in desperate situations who have become resigned to the everyday anguish of constant, chronic pain. There is silent suffering in this country, and many of those who endure it have resorted to the drugs black market to...

