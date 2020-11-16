Dublin firm set to launch home Covid-19 test here

LetsGetChecked, the Dublin-based consumer healthcare company, has said it expects airlines in Europe to be among the customers for its Covid-19 home testing kits.

The company last week launched its test in Ireland, which provides a PCR swab test for those who pay €129, and believes people who need to travel will be among its biggest customers.

Peter Foley, founder of the company, said it has already worked in the US with American Airlines to...