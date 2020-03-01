Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Drinkaware chief says charity’s exclusion from alcohol conference is ‘disappointing’

Charity says it is disappointed to be banned from conference but understands funding issue is ‘problematic’

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
1st March, 2020
Simon Harris did not reply to a letter sent by Sheena Horgan on behalf of Drinkaware

The funding of an alcohol awareness charity by the drinks industry is “problematic”, its chief executive has said as the organisation was shut out of a major policy conference in Dublin taking place next week.

Sheena Horgan, the chief executive of Drinkaware, said that the Global Alcohol Policy Conference, due to be held in Dublin Castle, refuses admission to any charities funded by the industry.

“Drinkaware is disappointed that we’re not allowed to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Check staff for high temperatures, companies urged

Firms are also being asked to look at issue of sick pay as part of attempts to curtail the disruption from the coronavirus

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago

Coronavirus: what we know, and what we don’t

It’s sweeping across the globe, spreading from country to country, but the expert medical jury is still out on the precise strength and lethality of Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 1 day ago

A whole new ball game: world sport and the coronavirus

An increasing number of sporting fixtures are being cancelled or postponed – but how much of the kerfuffle is an overreaction?

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago