Dr Ronan Glynn resigns as deputy chief medical officer
Departure the latest in a series of high profile step downs
Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, has announced he is to step down from his role at the end of May.
A statement from the Department of Health confirmed the resignation this afternoon.
Glynn was a prominent member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and a familiar face on national news during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
