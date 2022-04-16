Doubts over new Covid advisory group amid Holohan fallout
Team set up to replace Nphet yet to meet
No date has been set for the first meeting of the government’s new Covid-19 advisory group amid concern its work could be undermined following the fallout from the recent abandoned secondment of Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer.
The group, established last week by Stephen Donnelly, the minister for health, is to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and advise the government on pandemic policy, but some members have expressed...
