Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU

As a grim new milestone of 8,248 cases was announced on Friday evening, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, was eager to counteract the startling figures with news of an “accelerated vaccine plan”.

This “acceleration” should mean that Ireland’s 70,000 nursing care home residents and staff will receive their first dose of the vaccine before January 24, one week earlier than previously anticipated.

Ireland’s vaccine campaign had got off to a slow...