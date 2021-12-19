Subscribe Today
Donnelly set to lift ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood

An independent advisory committee has recommended changes to the policy on a two-phase basis, with the initial phase being introduced in early 2022

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
19th December, 2021
An independent advisory committee has recommended changes to the deferral policy on gay and bisexual men giving blood. Picture: Getty

A time-limited ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood is set to be lifted by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, the Business Post can reveal.

In 2017, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service lifted its lifelong ban on “men who have sex with men” (MSM) from donating blood. Instead, however, a deferral policy was put in place, where blood could be donated by such men, but only if a period of one...

