Donnelly set to lift ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood

A time-limited ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood is set to be lifted by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, the Business Post can reveal.

In 2017, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service lifted its lifelong ban on “men who have sex with men” (MSM) from donating blood. Instead, however, a deferral policy was put in place, where blood could be donated by such men, but only if a period of one...