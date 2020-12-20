Subscribe Today
Donnelly allocates €340 million to reduce hospital waiting lists

A new taskforce will be appointed to tackle the record number of patients awaiting medical care

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
20th December, 2020
The new Access to Care plan will use €210 million of HSE funding alongside €130 million in funding already provided Picture: RollingNews.ie

Stephen Donnelly is to allocate €340 million to specifically deal with the country‘s hospital waiting list crisis.

The Minister for Health is also planning to establish a taskforce to tackle the record number of patients awaiting medical care, a situation that has worsened due to the pandemic.

The Business Post can also reveal that the HSE has submitted a new Access to Care plan to the Department of Health, specifically addressing the issue....

