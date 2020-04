Nadine O’Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone on today‘s Coronavirus Ireland Podcast to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. She discusses the abrupt changes in Trump’s rhetoric as the pandemic evolved as well as what information he had access to about the coronavirus threat and when.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Acast

Listen on Soundcloud