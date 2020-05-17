Doctors set to test patients for Covid-19 before they enter hospital

Doctors will be advised to test patients for Covid-19 before they are brought into hospital, as the health service gears up to resume normal planned operations and other medical activity.

The HSE team overseeing the national testing strategy believes that all people who are being admitted to hospital for aerosol generating procedures should be advised to self-isolate for some time beforehand.

Aerosol generating procedures include surgeries, bronchoscopies and anything that generates aerosols capable of transmitting...