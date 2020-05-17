Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Doctors set to test patients for Covid-19 before they enter hospital

Health service is gearing up to resume normal operations, following a hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
17th May, 2020
The HSE team overseeing the national testing strategy believes that all people who are being admitted to hospital for aerosol generating procedures should be advised to self-isolate for some time beforehand.

Doctors will be advised to test patients for Covid-19 before they are brought into hospital, as the health service gears up to resume normal planned operations and other medical activity.

The HSE team overseeing the national testing strategy believes that all people who are being admitted to hospital for aerosol generating procedures should be advised to self-isolate for some time beforehand.

Aerosol generating procedures include surgeries, bronchoscopies and anything that generates aerosols capable of transmitting...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tony O’Brien: Dáil’s Covid response panel makes a mockery of health guidance

Meeting in the historic chamber to practise social distancing still risks the spread of infection

Tony O'Brien | 3 hours ago

A painful case: doctors confounded by Covid-19’s strange symptoms

Uncommon but rare presentations include loss of sense of smell, gastrointestinal upsets, nephritis and ‘happy hypoxia’

Danielle Barron | 3 hours ago

Oxygen levels app leads to early release of 1,000 Covid-19 patients

Home monitoring programme allows patients to monitor oxygen saturation levels at home and share data with healthcare staff

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago