Doctors call for doubling of ICU beds in Budget

Next week’s Budget 2021 must commit to doubling critical care bed capacity and addressing the “ongoing crisis in doctor recruitment and capacity”, according to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Publishing its pre-Budget submission, Padraig McGarry, president of the IMO, said the government needed to immediately increase longer-term investment beyond that outlined in the HSE Winter Plan if the health system was to survive a second surge of Covid-19 while continuing to deliver...