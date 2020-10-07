Wednesday October 7, 2020
Doctors call for doubling of ICU beds in Budget

The Irish Medical Organisation warns that HSE Winter Plan does not go far enough in preparing for second surge of Covid-19

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
7th October, 2020
The IMO wants the government to increase acute bed capacity by 5,000 inpatient beds, including using temporary builds to achieve this. Picture: Getty

Next week’s Budget 2021 must commit to doubling critical care bed capacity and addressing the “ongoing crisis in doctor recruitment and capacity”, according to the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Publishing its pre-Budget submission, Padraig McGarry, president of the IMO, said the government needed to immediately increase longer-term investment beyond that outlined in the HSE Winter Plan if the health system was to survive a second surge of Covid-19 while continuing to deliver...

