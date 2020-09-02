Wednesday September 2, 2020
Disabled people have poorer quality of life in large institutions, report finds

Many residents are separated from their communities and often live in outdated accommodation, according to Hiqa

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
2nd September, 2020
Mary Dunnion, Hiqa’s chief inspector of social services, said increased regulation of disability services had improved standards, but more work needs to be done

People with disabilities who live in large institutional settings have a poorer quality of life than those based in community facilities, according to a new report.

The report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that one in three residents of disability facilities were based in large institutional settings.

Those residents were much more likely to experience a poorer quality of life and a poorer quality of service than those in smaller community...

