Disabled people have poorer quality of life in large institutions, report finds

People with disabilities who live in large institutional settings have a poorer quality of life than those based in community facilities, according to a new report.
The report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found that one in three residents of disability facilities were based in large institutional settings.
Those residents were much more likely to experience a poorer quality of life and a poorer quality of service than those in smaller community...
