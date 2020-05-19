Did Europe react quickly enough to Covid-19?

The Oireachtas group has changed its plans on interviewing witnesses after a Business Post columnist warned they were not adhering to best practice
Susan Mitchell, the Business Post‘s health editor, speaks to Dr Cillian De Gascun, a consultant virologist and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, on the European response to the coronavirus, the role of children in its transmission and how many people could ultimately be infected in Ireland
The Oireachtas group has changed its plans on interviewing witnesses after a Business Post columnist warned they were not adhering to best practice
The Ryanair chief executive said the coverings eliminate about 98.5 per cent of the risk of spreading Covid-19, but this has been described as misleading by experts