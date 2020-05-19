Wednesday May 20, 2020
Did Europe react quickly enough to Covid-19?

Susan Mitchell, the Business Post‘s health editor, speaks to Dr Cillian De Gascun, a consultant virologist and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, on the European response to the coronavirus, the role of children in its transmission and how many people could ultimately be infected in Ireland

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
19th May, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
