Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Designated survivors?

Some diseases, such as polio or measles, confer immunity on the sufferer once they are gone. But many medical observers fear this may not be the case with coronavirus, and that people who survive it may end up getting it again

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
26th April, 2020
2
Antibodies are the body’s way of remembering how it responded to an infection so they can attack again if exposed to the virus

As the number of people infected with the coronavirus inches towards three million worldwide, researchers and scientists are grappling with one of the most critical questions facing all countries fighting this pandemic: do people who survive the infection become immune to it?

The body makes antibodies when it fights an infection like Covid-19. Antibodies are the body’s way of remembering how it responded to an infection so they can attack again if exposed to the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Marcus de Brún: We have failed to prioritise our most vulnerable citizens

Scant attention has been paid to the nursing home sector, despite protection of our at-risk seniors being a core objective in the fight against Covid-19

Marcus de Brun | 4 hours ago

Global trials forge ahead in search for Covid-19 treatment

So far, the virus has proved impervious, but doctors all over the world are testing medications in an effort to find a safe, effective therapy

Danielle Barron | 4 hours ago

Researchers trial more than 100 possible Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists around the globe are using new technologies in the race to find ‘a jab that could allow us to return to normal’

Aaron Rogan | 4 hours ago