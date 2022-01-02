Design for Life: The pandemic has changed my wife’s personality
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader who is unsure how to help his previously outgoing wife weather the frustrations of lockdown
Dear Expert,
My wife and I have been married for 15 years and, prior to the pandemic, she was very outgoing and sociable. She had a lot of plans for 2020. She was going to study abroad for a few weeks, and there were a lot of exciting things that we had planned to do together as a family and felt like we finally could do because the kids were a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tony O’Brien: Public holiday is not what those fighting on Covid frontline need
It’s frightening how many of us rely on a small number of heroic people to hold together our tattered health service. We should repay and support them properly
Higher cases, fewer deaths: the enigma of Omicron
Cases of Covid-19 have skyrocketed across Europe since Omicron appeared a month ago, but casualty figures have not followed suit. Is the new variant less aggressive than its predecessor?
What can we do to stop Omicron?
We look at four possible solutions to beat the latest Covid variant
Donnelly set to lift ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood
An independent advisory committee has recommended changes to the policy on a two-phase basis, with the initial phase being introduced in early 2022