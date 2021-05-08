Design for Life: My father refuses to get the Covid-19 vaccine
Psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader on how to talk to her recently widowed father about loss, loneliness and his fear of taking a Covid-19 vaccine
Dear Expert,
My father and I are having a stand-off. He has refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine, even though he’s in his 70s and frail. He’s been spending a lot of time on social media (mainly Facebook) and is convinced that vaccines are dangerous, so nobody should take them. My mother died a year ago (non-Covid-related) and I think the loss of her has changed him. He has become very distrustful and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: We must put women’s healthcare out of reach of the Church for good
Despite the progress and promises made in recent years, we risk going backwards if the state allows the Sisters of Charity have any part in the new National Maternity Hospital
Covid-19: India’s crisis brings vaccine access inequality into sharp focus
Advocates for global access to coronavirus jabs are calling for a more radical approach to their rollout by waiving intellectual property rights to the vaccines
Amnesty chief calls state’s position on vaccine rights waiver ‘oxymoronic’
Colm O’Gorman says equitable distribution of the vaccine around the world is a public health issue for Ireland but moves to free up intellectual property rights are being blocked
Pharma giant Roche hopes to bring cervical self-sampling tests in Ireland
Finbarr Kenny, director of Roche Ireland, said he had discussed the move with health authorities in recent weeks