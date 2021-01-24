Dentist to the reality stars sets up Dublin clinic

A leading cosmetic dentist in Britain is set to open a Dublin-based clinic in the coming months, with a list of 200 clients already lined up.

Dr Slaine McGrath, who grew up in Ireland, trained in the Dublin Dental School at Trinity College and practised in the oral and maxillofacial unit of Galway University Hospital.

She is currently based in London, where she has been in high demand among reality show stars and social media influencers,...