Health

Dentist to the reality stars sets up Dublin clinic

Cosmetic specialist Slaine McGrath’s clients have included Love Island’s Amy Hart and Sophie Hermann of Made in Chelsea

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th January, 2021
Dentist to the reality stars sets up Dublin clinic
Dr Slaine McGrath, who is a leading cosmetic dentist in Britain, is set to open a Dublin-based clinic in the coming months. Picture: Daniel Lynch

A leading cosmetic dentist in Britain is set to open a Dublin-based clinic in the coming months, with a list of 200 clients already lined up.

Dr Slaine McGrath, who grew up in Ireland, trained in the Dublin Dental School at Trinity College and practised in the oral and maxillofacial unit of Galway University Hospital.

She is currently based in London, where she has been in high demand among reality show stars and social media influencers,...

