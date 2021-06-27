Delta variant predicted to be dominant coronavirus strain within a fortnight

The Delta variant of the coronavirus will become dominant in the coming weeks, new modelling has shown, with some scenarios predicting the possibility of 1,000 cases a day by the end of July if the reopening proceeds as currently planned.

The Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), which advises the National Public Health Emergency team (Nphet) on projected case numbers, has warned about the possibility of a fourth wave, with the Delta variant likely to become...