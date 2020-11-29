Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

De Gascun: negative result not passport to ignore advice

The director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory warns coronavirus may not show up on a test for one or two days if people have already caught it from their travels

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
29th November, 2020
It is crucial that travellers to Ireland should follow the advice to limit their movements within the country after arrival, even if they receive a negative test result.

People travelling to Ireland for Christmas should not treat negative Covid-19 test results from private clinics as a licence to ignore advice to restrict their movements, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said there were concerns that people would get a false sense of security from the tests available at the airport.

De Gascun said that it was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Human behaviour holds key to plotting the path of Covid-19

Statisticians can project case numbers if we move to level 2, 3 or more of 5, but less knowable is how people will change the way they act over the Christmas period

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

HSE spent €740,000 refurbishing headquarters over past three years

Leasing alternative office space to that at Dr Steevens’ Hospital would cost ‘between €4.5 million and €9.5 million a year’

Claire McNamara | 2 days ago

Resurgence in Covid-19 halted as new cases decline again

Hospitalisations fall by 18 per cent and ICU admissions are halved as level 5 restrictions continue

Rachel Lavin | 3 days ago