Data from funeral site shows sharp rise in excess deaths in recent months
Analysis of listings on RIP.ie shows an estimated 800 excess deaths in the past four months alone
An estimated 800 excess deaths have been recorded in the past four months – twice the number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in this period.
Data collated from the funeral listing website Rip.ie shows a significant rise in excess deaths – fatalities in addition to the average for the previous five years – since the Delta wave began.
According to this analysis, there has been more than 200 excess deaths per month.
