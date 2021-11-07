Subscribe Today
Data from funeral site shows sharp rise in excess deaths in recent months

Analysis of listings on RIP.ie shows an estimated 800 excess deaths in the past four months alone

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
7th November, 2021
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer: ‘We must protect ourselves from Covid-19 as best we can.’ Picture: RollingNews

An estimated 800 excess deaths have been recorded in the past four months – twice the number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in this period.

Data collated from the funeral listing website Rip.ie shows a significant rise in excess deaths – fatalities in addition to the average for the previous five years – since the Delta wave began.

According to this analysis, there has been more than 200 excess deaths per month.

