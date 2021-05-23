Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Danielle Barron: Did the elbow bumps make a difference?

As we take the first steps back towards normality, it’s worth considering how many of our virus protection measures are essential and how many are superfluous or just plain silly

Danielle Barron
23rd May, 2021
Danielle Barron: Did the elbow bumps make a difference?
A busy Grafton Street in Dublin: the government permitted non-essential retail to reopen last Monday. Picture: Getty

The great reopening is finally under way, and we are beginning to throw off some of the shackles that Covid-19 imposed upon us.

At the various peaks of the crisis, we happily adopted practices that were previously alien concepts: wearing face coverings, standing two metres apart, abstaining from physical contact with others. Hugs were out and elbow bumps were in.

Many other rules and regulations have become part of the Covid-19 playbook. Different sectors and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Business Post understands that the cyber security attack on the health system has created an urgency at government level to fast-track a modern digitised health records system with high cyber security standards

Patients to gain access to medical records

Health Daniel Murray 1 hour ago
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health: repeated advice against non-essential travel to Britain. Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mandatory quarantine for Britain needed to protect reopening, Nphet adviser says

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 hour ago
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health: time for meaningful reform. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tony O’Brien: Health’s other challenges now need the same urgent care as Covid

Health Tony O'Brien 1 week ago
The contracts will mean that hospital consultants hired by the HSE can only work in public settings. Picture: Getty

New public-only deals for medical consultants set for this summer

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1