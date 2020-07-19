Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dangerous curves: how nations are faring as they emerge from lockdown

Across the world, countries that successfully flattened the curve are now seeing alarming resurgences of Covid-19 as a result of their reopening measures

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th July, 2020
People queue In Florida for testing: the state reported a record daily increase of 15,000 new cases last week

“The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned last week.

The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said too many countries were “headed in the wrong direction” and blamed a lack of leadership in some nations.

The evidence would suggest he is right. Many countries that flattened the infections curve early on are now...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tomás Ryan: Of all Covid-19’s many impacts, its brain attack may be most troubling

The disease can damage several organs, but its possible neurological effects are perhaps the most complex and disturbing

Tomás Ryan | 8 hours ago

First clinically proven cannabis-based products hit market

New firm Pureis also plans to test its CBD product for benefits to post-Covid sufferers

Róisín Burke | 8 hours ago

People power can drive R number back down

The rapid increase in Covid-19 cases is disappointing, but experts say we can still avoid a second wave if we act now

Danielle Barron | 8 hours ago