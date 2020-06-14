Dangerous curve: a report from the frontline of the coronavirus battle

When I first heard the word ‘coronavirus’, I thought it would pass through news cycles without making it to Irish shores, like Sars and Mers before it. The draconian quarantine measures implemented in China seemed unimaginable. Little did I know that, within weeks, Irish people would be self-quarantining and some of our patients would weigh attending hospital for treatment against fear of contamination.

As the figures began to rise, an eerie calm descended...