Covid cases jumped after festive contacts surge - HSE
Contact tracers say many people testing positive over the holiday season cited 20 to 35 close contacts
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
A surge in close contacts over Christmas contributed to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in recent weeks, data released by the HSE has shown.
Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for testing and tracing with the HSE, said there was a spike in the number of people with more than ten close contacts during the Christmas period.
Individuals working in contact tracing centres told the Business Post there were regular instances of people who tested...
