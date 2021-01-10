Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Covid cases jumped after festive contacts surge - HSE

Contact tracers say many people testing positive over the holiday season cited 20 to 35 close contacts

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th January, 2021
Covid cases jumped after festive contacts surge - HSE
Scenes on Henry Street, Dublin in the days leading up to Christmas

A surge in close contacts over Christmas contributed to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in recent weeks, data released by the HSE has shown.

Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for testing and tracing with the HSE, said there was a spike in the number of people with more than ten close contacts during the Christmas period.

Individuals working in contact tracing centres told the Business Post there were regular instances of people who tested...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nurse Margaret Frahill pictured outside the Mercy Hospital, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Ireland’s vaccine campaign had got off to a slow start, with a below average vaccination rate compared to other European countries

Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU

Health Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago
Under the plan to utilise private hospital capacity, the HSE will pay for access on a per bed basis based on the amount ordinarily paid by private health insurers

HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Clinical Nurse Manager, Margaret Long is pictured getting her vaccine from Staff Nurse and Peer Vaccinator Denise Reynolds

Vaccination nation: the race is on

Health Danielle Barron 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1