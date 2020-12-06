Covid-19 vaccine technology could prevent other diseases, says investor
Venture capital firm head says future immunisation against cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cardiovascular diseases is now certain
New technology being used in Covid-19 vaccines could also be used to create vaccines for cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and cardiovascular diseases, according to a leading investor in one of the companies involved.
Matthias Kromayer is head of the life sciences division at MIG Fonds. The German venture capital firm was an early investor in BioNtech, whose mRNA technology is at the heart of the first coronavirus vaccine, developed in partnership with Pfizer....
