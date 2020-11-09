Monday November 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective in trials

Pfizer and BioNtech preparing to submit and application for Emergency Use Authorisation in the US next week

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
9th November, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses next year. Picture: Getty

The first Covid-19 vaccine to produce results from its final phase of clinical trials has been 90 per cent effective.

The mRNA vaccine candidate is being produced by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech. The first analysis of the phase clinical trials demonstrated the vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior infection.

The Phase III clinical trial began on July 27 and has so far enrolled 43,538 participants. The preliminary...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How measures used to fight Covid-19 are leading to a reduction in other illnesses

There is a strong case for carrying on with measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing – to combat the seasonal flu – after the pandemic is over

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago

Vaccines ‘won’t be silver bullets for coronavirus’

Hopes that any of the Covid-19 vaccines being trialled will stop the spread of the virus are misplaced, according to a veteran pioneer in Aids research

Barry J Whyte | 1 day ago

Legal claims put cancer screening services at risk, new head warns

Fiona Murphy of the National Screening Service said that liabilities for missed cancers could run into the hundreds of millions of euro

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago