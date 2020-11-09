Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective in trials

The first Covid-19 vaccine to produce results from its final phase of clinical trials has been 90 per cent effective.

The mRNA vaccine candidate is being produced by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech. The first analysis of the phase clinical trials demonstrated the vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior infection.

The Phase III clinical trial began on July 27 and has so far enrolled 43,538 participants. The preliminary...