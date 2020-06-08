Tuesday June 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Two of those infected describe what it’s like

Nadine O'Regan is joined by John Walshe, a writer, and Caroline West, a lecturer, on their personal experiences of the coronavirus while Professor Luke O'Neill and Ian Guider discuss the hazards and hopes of phase two.

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
8th June, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
Share this post

Related Stories

We need clear and deliverable actions on healthcare

The next programme for government must tackle both healthcare reform and ongoing health service operations

Tony O'Brien | 2 days ago

Hard lessons: getting kids back to school will be no easy task

With expert opinion divided over how safe it is to reopen schools, there is no definitive answer to the question of how likely children are to transmit the coronavirus

Susan Mitchell | 2 days ago

How does testing for Covid-19 work?

Marie Culliton, medical scientist and Laboratory Manager at the National Maternity Hospital on the science behind testing for coronavirus

Susan Mitchell | 5 days ago