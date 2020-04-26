Tuesday April 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 tracing app ready for launch by next month, says HSE

Doubts have been raised over the HSE’s ability to carry out 100,000 tests a week

26th April, 2020
The HSE’s contact tracing app, considered a key part of the next phase of battling Covid-19, is at an advanced stage of testing. Picture: Getty

The HSE’s contact tracing app, considered a key part of the next phase of battling Covid-19, is at an advanced stage of testing, with hopes that it could be launched as soon as next month.

A version of the technology, which has been seen by the Business Post, shows that the app will assist in contact tracing; gather information on the geographic spread of the coronavirus; and collect the phone number, age, sex...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 27

Rachel Lavin | 4 hours ago

Staying positive in lockdown

How to manage your mental health and learn resilience

Nadine O’Regan | 17 hours ago

Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 26

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago