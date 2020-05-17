Covid-19: the biggest test of all

During a media briefing last week, Irishman Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) health emergencies programme, warned that the coronavirus pandemic and disease it causes may join the mix of viruses that kill people around the world every year.
“This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn't gone away,” Ryan said. “I'm not comparing the two diseases, but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team