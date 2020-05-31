Covid-19 survivors face a long and uncertain road to recovery

They walk among us.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, announced on Wednesday that 90 per cent of people who have had Covid-19 in Ireland have now recovered. While officially this means they are now no longer infectious and are deemed to be clinically well, it does not necessarily imply that they are back to full health.

Irishman Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme, said in March that...