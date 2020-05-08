Friday May 8, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 7

8th May, 2020
Professor Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet‘s epidemiological modelling agency at the latest Covid-19 daily briefing. A further 137 new cases and 29 deaths were announced.

There have been 137 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 22,385.

A further 29 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,403.

Recorded cases reach a 7 week low

