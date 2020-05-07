Thursday May 7, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 6

7th May, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘s chief medical officer at the latest Covid-19 briefing. There have been 265 new cases of Covid-19 and 37 deaths.

There have been 265 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 22,248.

A further 37 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,375.

For the first time data on the co-morbidities of some of the most seriously ill Covid-19 patients has been released.

