Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 6

There have been 265 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 22,248.
A further 37 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,375.
For the first time data on the co-morbidities of some of the most seriously ill Covid-19 patients has been released.
