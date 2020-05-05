Wednesday May 6, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 5

5th May, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan at the latest Covid-19 update briefing. The state‘s chief medical officer said the ‘sense that we have done the job’ on the crisis was ‘really not true’.

There have been 211 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 21,983.

A further 23 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,339.

More than 200,000 tests have been carried out for Covid-19 as of Monday, May 4. A total of 61,707 were completed in the last week and 2,280 were positive, a positivity rate of 3.7 per cent.

