Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 5

There have been 211 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 21,983.

A further 23 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,339.

More than 200,000 tests have been carried out for Covid-19 as of Monday, May 4. A total of 61,707 were completed in the last week and 2,280 were positive, a positivity rate of 3.7 per cent.