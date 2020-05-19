Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 18

There have been 88 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 24,200.
A further 4 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,547.
This has been the lowest number of new deaths announced since the lockdown began. Two of the four occurred in April.
