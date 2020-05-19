Tuesday May 19, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 18

19th May, 2020
Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, the HSE‘s integrated care lead, and Dr Tony Holohan, the state’s chief medical officer at the latest Covid-19 daily update. A further four deaths were announced and 88 new cases.

There have been 88 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 24,200.

A further 4 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,547.

This has been the lowest number of new deaths announced since the lockdown began. Two of the four occurred in April.

