Saturday May 16, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 15

16th May, 2020
Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, at the latest Covid-19 update briefing. A futher 16 deaths have been recorded and 129 new cases.

There have been 129 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 23,956.

A further 16 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,518.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed on Friday that phase one of easing restrictions will go ahead next Monday.

