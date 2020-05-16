Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 15

There have been 129 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 23,956.
A further 16 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,518.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed on Friday that phase one of easing restrictions will go ahead next Monday.
