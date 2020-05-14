Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 14

There have been 426 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 23,827.
A further 10 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,506.
Excess cases explained
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team