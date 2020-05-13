Thursday May 14, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 13

Growth rates fall to one per cent.

13th May, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visiting a contract tracing centre in D‘Olier House in Dublin. A total of ten deaths from Covid-19 were announced today, the lowest daily number since March 30. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

There have been 159 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 23,401.

A further 10 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,497. This is the lowest number of daily deaths announced in over six weeks - since March 30.

New data shows that 84 per cent of Irish patients who have been diagnosed to date have fully recovered.

