Wednesday May 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 12

12th May, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘s chief medical officer, at the latest Covid-19 update briefing. There were 24 further deaths from the disease bringing the total to 1,488. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

There have been 107 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 23,242.

A further 24 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,488.

This is the lowest number of new daily cases in 8 weeks, since March 18.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Top epidemiologist urges Ireland: Don’t flatten the curve, crush it

Professor Gerry Killeen believes Covid-19 could be eliminated here in two months if lockdown was maintained

Rachel Lavin | 8 hours ago

The Second Wave: Susan Mitchell on Singapore, South Korea and Europe

Nadine O’Regan | 12 hours ago

Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 11

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago