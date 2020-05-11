Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 11

There have been 139 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 23,135.

A further 15 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,467.

The average growth rate of new cases, hospitalisations and ICU admissions have all fallen to less than 1 per cent while fatality rates have fallen to 1.5 per cent. This is the third day in a row the numbers of new fatalities have remained below 20.