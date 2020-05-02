Saturday May 2, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for May 1

2nd May, 2020
Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings where he announced the roadmap to lifting the Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall

There have been 221 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 20,833.

A further 34 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,265.

There have now been more than 10,000 confirmed cases in Dublin.

