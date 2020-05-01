Friday May 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 30

1st May, 2020
A workout session takes place outdoors in Dublin 7 as lockdown continues. Restrictions are not expected to be lifted amid advice that the Covid-19 figures are not low enough. Picture: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

There have been 359 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 20,612.

A further 43 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,232.

New data shows that of 5,267 healthcare workers 34 required treatment in intensive care units (ICU) and five died.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Economic earthquakes: Ian Guider on slumps, bailouts and historic change

The Business Post markets editor discusses the global downturn and how the true impact economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remains to be seen

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 29

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago

Retail Rollercoaster: Killian Woods on the Irish retail landscape

Nadine O’Regan | 2 days ago