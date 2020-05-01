Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 30

There have been 359 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 20,612.
A further 43 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,232.
New data shows that of 5,267 healthcare workers 34 required treatment in intensive care units (ICU) and five died.
