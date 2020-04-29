Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 29

There have been 376 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 20,253.
A further 31 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,190.
Almost half of the overall number of deaths, 579, involved people who were living in nursing homes.
