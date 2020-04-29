Thursday April 30, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 29

29th April, 2020
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visiting a Covid-19 community assessment hub yesterday in Dublin. A further 376 cases of the disease and 31 more deaths were announced. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

There have been 376 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 20,253.

A further 31 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,190.

Almost half of the overall number of deaths, 579, involved people who were living in nursing homes.

