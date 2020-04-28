Wednesday April 29, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 28

28th April, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘s chief medical officer, at the latest Covid-19 daily update. A further 59 more deaths were announced. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There have been 299 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 19,877.

A further 59 deaths were recorded and the total number of fatalities is now 1,159.

The case number is the lowest daily total of confirmed cases in a month.

Pregnancy and Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Professor Gráinne Flannelly, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the National Maternity Hospital, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss pregnancy in the context of Covid-19

Nadine O’Regan | 16 hours ago

Comment: Protecting our weakest citizens is key to a civilised society

Our response to the pandemic has been left wanting when it comes to our most vulnerable people. We must do more to shield the elderly and the unwell, including those with mental health problems

John Farrelly | 16 hours ago

Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 27

Rachel Lavin | 1 day ago