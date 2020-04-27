Tuesday April 28, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 27

27th April, 2020
Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, a consultant psychiatrist and the HSE‘s integrated care lead at the latest Covid-19 daily briefing. A further 386 cases and 18 confirmed or probable deaths were announced. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There have been 386 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 19,648.

A further 18 confirmed or probable deaths were reported and the total number of fatalities is now 1,102.

The number of daily deaths fell 15 on Saturday April 25, its lowest level in three weeks, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

