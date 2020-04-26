Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 26

There have been 701 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 19,262.
A further 26 confirmed or probable deaths were reported and the total number of fatalities is now 1,087.
While the number of confirmed cases in the Republic approaches the 20,000 mark, this was the lowest number of new daily deaths announced in two weeks as Ireland‘s fatality curve continues to flatten.
