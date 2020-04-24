Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 24

There have been 577 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 18,184.
A further 37 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours as well as 185 “probable deaths“ bringing the total to 1,014.
According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, a probable death is recorded when the doctor involved in the case believes that it was associated with Covid-19, although this has not been confirmed by a lab test.
