Saturday April 25, 2020
Covid-19: Data tracker update for April 24

24th April, 2020
Dr Tony Holohan, the state‘ s chief medical officer at the latest Covid-19 update briefing.

There have been 577 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 18,184.

A further 37 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours as well as 185 “probable deaths“ bringing the total to 1,014.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, a probable death is recorded when the doctor involved in the case believes that it was associated with Covid-19, although this has not been confirmed by a lab test.

